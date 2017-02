Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Putting in new fectifier on 95 XP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 21 Putting in new fectifier on 95 XP 20170216_180937.jpgSo my regulator/rectifier is shot in my 95 XP. Have the electronics box taken apart with the solenoid, fuses, and I have the regulator unbolted from the box. Obviously you color coordinate the wires but how do you get the plastic thing off in the middle between the wires? Pull it off, twist it off? Sorry noob question as I've never done this before. Thanks. Last edited by bprusty33; Today at 08:29 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,296 Re: Putting in new fectifier on 95 XP Pull apart. Some people say "I have a short temper"



I prefer to call it a swift & assertive reaction to the bullchit that seems to surround stupid people. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 21 Re: Putting in new fectifier on 95 XP Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by Pull apart. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,296 Re: Putting in new fectifier on 95 XP One wire is female & one is male just pull on each wire & it will come apart. Some people say "I have a short temper"



