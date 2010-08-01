This ski has stumped me, got it as a winter project and this is the ebox that came with it. The hull i have used before as with the engine, so the start stop buttons works, as does the starter and battery is at 13.4v. However the starter is just not getting any power to it, which leads me to believe i miswired something in the ebox. Ill post a pic below. I have a Clymer manual that i went off of when rewiring the ebox, only thing i did differently was remove the rev limiter, and installed a "new" (came off of a working ski) starter relay, but i have the original its just grimy. Hopefully someone will know what they are looking at and be able to spot my problem. Thanks in advance! (the wires with orange tape are what I believe go to start/stop button)
550 ebox.jpg