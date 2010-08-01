pxctoday

  Today, 06:43 PM #1
    treys599
    Oct 2014
    Dallas TX
    343

    550 not cranking

    This ski has stumped me, got it as a winter project and this is the ebox that came with it. The hull i have used before as with the engine, so the start stop buttons works, as does the starter and battery is at 13.4v. However the starter is just not getting any power to it, which leads me to believe i miswired something in the ebox. Ill post a pic below. I have a Clymer manual that i went off of when rewiring the ebox, only thing i did differently was remove the rev limiter, and installed a "new" (came off of a working ski) starter relay, but i have the original its just grimy. Hopefully someone will know what they are looking at and be able to spot my problem. Thanks in advance! (the wires with orange tape are what I believe go to start/stop button)
    550 ebox.jpg
  Today, 08:00 PM #2
    hemmjo
    Oct 2013
    Ohio
    176

    Re: 550 not cranking

    When you say the starter is not getting power. How far have you traced the power?

    It looks like the whole box has been wet, my first course of action would be to take that all apart, clean it and test the individual components. All of the grounds look corroded and could easily cause it not to crank or fire.

    That red "Hitacih" thing in the lower left corner is a solenoid for the starter, does it click with you press the button? Does that heavy red wire on the top right lead to the solenoid under the box?
    2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts)
