Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 jug #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location NEVADA Age 28 Posts 43 Js550 jug Just throwing this out there on a whim to see if one is around, does anyone have a ported js550 cylinder that still hasnt been bored to the max or that is still stock bore size.

I have a 1987 js440 that i will be putting this on if someone has it for a reasonable price.

I have a couple cylinders i could get ported but would have to go to max bore with all of them to use so am trying to find a better condition one already ported #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2014 Location Workshop Posts 1,980 Re: Js550 jug Not sure if this is helpful, I have a stock, I think, 440 cyl. It's pretty gross, and will need the bore and porting of your desires, but you can have it for the price of shipping.



And it comes with a head, I've got other parts too if you need anything, willing to let it go cheap before it's scrapped. Last edited by TheJS440; Today at 06:19 PM . 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

Thanks for the offer but im looking for a ported 550 cylinder as the goal is for more power, my 440 cylinder on the ski right now is immaculate but i want a bigger one so i can get more power and put the 550 cylinder with the 440 set up on everything else

