Thread: Wtf is this

Wtf is this

  Today, 04:57 PM
    TheJS440
    Wtf is this

    http://m.ebay.com/itm/WATER-BOX-Kawa...%257Ciid%253A7
    78 JS440
    -Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate
    -Westcoast Intake Grate
    -Westcoast Velocity Stack
    -Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe
    -Mariner Waterbox
    -Primer
    -Pole Brace
    -Quick Steer
    -Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller

    88 650sx
    -K&N air filter
    -Rogo high comp head
    -Westcoast intake grate
    -Solas Impeller
    -Quick steer
  Today, 05:23 PM
    scottw090
    Re: Wtf is this

    looks like free stickers to me

    Smith Lake Alabama
    >>>750sx restoration thread<<<

    one piece of corn is technically a unicorn
  Today, 05:45 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Wtf is this

    Junk !
    Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !

  Today, 06:21 PM
    TheJS440
    Re: Wtf is this

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    Junk !
    To put it nicely.....
  Today, 07:50 PM
    Myself
    Re: Wtf is this

    Looks like somebody had a good idea to make their own performance waterbox. But a bad idea to make it out of steel.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
