CRAZY carb problem

PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Aug 2007
Location manchester nh
Posts 15

CRAZY carb problem

Ok Ladies and Gents - I've been around motors for a long while and hit a problem that's just had me scratching my head practically bald.... very strange! Let me know if you can figure this out. I'll send the first person who gives me the solution a $10 Starbucks card!



Background:

1998 750SXI Pro. Bone stock. Bought it and it had bad gas (filler neck had cracked) and the meter diaphragms were age rotted and was pissing fuel from the weep holes on the stock mikunis. Even in this condition, would start on choke but would not stay running without choke. So I rebuilt the carbs thinking the meter diaphragms being rotted was the reason it wouldn't stay running, and I didn't want to blow up from all that weeping fuel. Rebuilt many carbs, these were fine, no corrosion, no missing parts, just slapped in a generic rebuild kit on both carbs and was done. While reassembling I checked the reeds and compression (150) and they're all in order.



Start it up and same problem - won't stay running unless it's on choke. Will die on choke from going to rich, so I have to feather the choke on and off to keep it going. Makes no difference in the water or out of the water. Everything on the ski seems to be operating normally (e.g. cooling water is flowing, good spark, etc) There does not appear to be any crankcase leak and this motor is on stock pistons, etc.



So I pull the carbs off thinking I maybe messedup a check valve in the pump. Nope. All good.



Put it together and this time I really check the tank, selector, lines, etc. Selector works fine and no difference if it's on reserve or on. Check valve on tank vent works (tank keeps pressure and will allow air to flow in the direciton of the tank). Return line has NO restrictions. Blow thrru return with tank cap off and it blows easily. With cap on I can pressurize the tank with selector off, with selector on/res it will push fuel thru the carbs to the return and into the hull (blowing thru the disconnected return line)



Here's the odd, mind blowing, WTF is going on thing about this whole deal:



Just before I put it away for the day, I noticed if I run the ski with the return line off the tank and inserted to a bottle - it runs. It fills the bottle slowly. Reconnect the line and it does the dying thing again. Makes no difference if the fuel cap is off or on (e.g. no tank pressure). Tried this once and it worked, but need to see if it's repeatable - have to hook up the hose to run it long enough. But people..... WTF is going on here!??!??!?!



if no solution this weekend I will post a video.



THANKS in advance for your replies! #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2014 Location Workshop Posts 1,980 Re: CRAZY carb problem Is the end of the return line lower than the carbs when you put it in a bottle, and is it higher than the carbs when plugged into the tank? Could be getting too much fuel but can't push the excess high enough to get it back into the tank.



is the piece where the return line connects to the tank the right spot? I know on my other kawis that two of the 4 fittings have tubes that go deep into the tank, and the other two end right in the top-if that makes sense. Could the return line be plugged into one of the pick up length tubes instead of the one ending right inside the cap? If so, there could be too much pressure of fuel going up the pickup tube for the return fuel to overcome and go back into the tank. Last edited by TheJS440; Today at 04:47 PM . 78 JS440

-Quick steer #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,318 Re: CRAZY carb problem You should use real (not generic) rebuild kits, and you should check the pickups in the tank (clunks). Does your fuel system hold pressure? I have lot's of ?'s for you. I'm sure many others do, too.



If you can keep it running by dumping premix into the carb, well...



Have you made sure the fuel lines are correct?

And what carbs. are on this pig?



You cleaned the ENTIRE fuel system? On/off/res switch included?



Did you eat a proper meal before working n this ski?



#5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 145 Re: CRAZY carb problem Originally Posted by MarkNH Originally Posted by Ok Ladies and Gents -I'll send the first person who gives me the solution a $10 Starbucks card!





Just before I put it away for the day, I noticed if I run the ski with the return line off the tank and inserted to a bottle - it runs. It fills the bottle slowly. Reconnect the line and it does the dying thing again.

#7 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 324 Re: CRAZY carb problem I'm guessing a large air leak in the crankcase either from the crankshaft seals and/or from the crankcase flood dumping valve.



A crankcase leak can result in a weak vacuum pulse signal to the carburetors and thus low fuel flow into the intake.



Remove the old crankcase dump valve and install block-off. +1 Whazguude, always use genuine Mikuni Rebuild kits on Mikuni carbs.



PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date Jun 2006
Location Arkansas
Age 40
Posts 3,985

Re: CRAZY carb problem

I see the posts all the time about using genuine kits. Not a bad idea but not necessary. I think in the last 10 years I've used maybe 6-10 Mikuni kits and hundreds of Winderosa, Jetlyne, and WSM kits with no issues. In fact the new winderosa kits come with extra thick anti-siphon valves so you dont need to double up any more. It sure sounds like a pulse or fuel pump issue. Did you use the right gasket on the pump side right up against the carb body? There are 2 versions and one has a larger hole near the screen filter. I've seen that cause issues before.



