SXR 6.6 Gallon Aluminum Tanks
This tank is constructed for the SXR 800 from laser cut and CNC bent corrosion-resistant 5052 aluminum and fully TIG welded with a capacity of 6.6 gallons. It keeps the stock external fill tube while also having an anodized billet aluminum fuel cap (with lanyard!) for internal filling as well.
Pickups are brass 90 degree fittings with stainless steel pickup tubes, relocated and lengthened vs the stock pickups so that you can actually pull all of the fuel out of the tank. You can choose between two full depth pickups, or one short and one full depth for the reserve option. I can also add a 3rd pickup for triples if you desire.
The only modification required to fit the tank is to trim the foam. It will drop right in and use the stock straps. I would also recommend running inline fuel filters (a couple bucks at any autoparts store) as the pickups do not have mesh around the inlets. It will fit with any pipe that will fit with the stock tank, including the Factory wet pipe, C4/Nynja chamber, stock exhaust, etc. Will also fit with 1100s.
Pricing is set at $389 + shipping.
Options include:
- Choose from black, blue, red, and silver anodized billet cap
- Stock pickups, dual pickups, or triple pickups (3rd pickup is +$15)
- Powdercoating +$25 (30 colors to choose from)
- Anodizing +$65 (black only)
- Fuel level sight tube +$10 (opaque nylon tube secured between brass 90s with Otieker clamps)
20170128_174817.jpgFront.jpgRight Side.jpgBack.jpgLeft side.jpg
