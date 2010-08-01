|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
The decision has been made
I found a metal shop, they are going to build a custom aluminum solo diving rack!
Fix mounted, this is going to hold a tank setup and all gear needed to dive and spearfish!
I will post the progress on here!
Lets start with the base!
2017 yamaha ex. I keep engine stock rather a long live!
image.jpeg
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: The decision has been made
Good ol' snake creek! LOL
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules