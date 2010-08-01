pxctoday

  Today, 02:56 PM
    Binobanana
    Jan 2017
    Miami
    13

    The decision has been made

    I found a metal shop, they are going to build a custom aluminum solo diving rack!
    Fix mounted, this is going to hold a tank setup and all gear needed to dive and spearfish!

    I will post the progress on here!
    Lets start with the base!

    2017 yamaha ex. I keep engine stock rather a long live!

  Today, 02:58 PM
    2strokesmoke
    May 2011
    miami
    395

    Re: The decision has been made

    Good ol' snake creek! LOL
