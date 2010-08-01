Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: The decision has been made #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Miami Posts 13 The decision has been made I found a metal shop, they are going to build a custom aluminum solo diving rack!

Fix mounted, this is going to hold a tank setup and all gear needed to dive and spearfish!



I will post the progress on here!

Lets start with the base!



2017 yamaha ex. I keep engine stock rather a long live!



image.jpeg #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 395 Re: The decision has been made Good ol' snake creek! LOL Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules