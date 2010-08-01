pxctoday

  Today, 02:40 PM
    critracer
    Aug 2015
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    76

    95 XP800 with "X" engine

    I was going to purchase this machine myself but decided that I had too many already and I'm kinda getting into stand ups now. I told my friend that I would list it here for him so please make all inquires to him.
    Like the title says it's a 95 XP800 with the X engine. I had this at my house and took some pictures. I also started to polish the hull and it would polish up.
    Contact Gene at Gene's Marine Richland Michigan http://genesmarine.net/contact-us/

    100_4284.JPG100_4285.JPG100_4287.JPG100_4290.JPG
    Last edited by critracer; Today at 02:42 PM.
