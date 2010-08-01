Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 XP800 with "X" engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Kalamazoo, Michigan Posts 76 95 XP800 with "X" engine I was going to purchase this machine myself but decided that I had too many already and I'm kinda getting into stand ups now. I told my friend that I would list it here for him so please make all inquires to him.

Like the title says it's a 95 XP800 with the X engine. I had this at my house and took some pictures. I also started to polish the hull and it would polish up.

Contact Gene at Gene's Marine Richland Michigan http://genesmarine.net/contact-us/



100_4284.JPG100_4285.JPG100_4287.JPG100_4290.JPG

