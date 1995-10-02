|
Hello Tom Falater from Tampa Here
Hello, I'm new here and loving it. I have a Yamaha PWC and I'm from Tampa, Florida. Man I just love it, it's much better than mini or dirt bikes. Tom Falater
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Hello Tom Falater from Tampa Here
Welcome to the board Tom.
Re: Hello Tom Falater from Tampa Here
It hurts a lot less when you fall from a PWC compared to a dirt bike.
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440
1989 650sx
1991 X2
1992 750sx
1995 900zxi (qty 2)
1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
If you ever run across my evil twin brother -- he's not my evil twin. I am the evil twin!
