Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Hello Tom Falater from Tampa Here #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Ft. Myers, Florida Posts 1 Hello Tom Falater from Tampa Here Hello, I'm new here and loving it. I have a Yamaha PWC and I'm from Tampa, Florida. Man I just love it, it's much better than mini or dirt bikes. Tom Falater #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 44 Posts 11,572 Re: Hello Tom Falater from Tampa Here Welcome to the board Tom. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,338 Re: Hello Tom Falater from Tampa Here It hurts a lot less when you fall from a PWC compared to a dirt bike.



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



