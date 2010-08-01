I have a kayajust purchased this machine for me and my 13yo to have a project. I have found a few things that I need help with. The gauges and vts were not working. I replaced a blown 5 amp fuse with a 7.5 and vts works fine along with gauge. After taking to the river it's blown. Now when I try to insert a new fuse it blows before I get it in. Also found a leak under exhaust that seems to have old JB weld. Anything helps on the fuse issue. Also found a 25 in the coil box and says on some post I read it should be 15. Was thinking about taking out the exhaust and grinding off the JB and seeing if I could weld to fix. Thanks for any help.