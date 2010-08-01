Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 24mm to 18mm driveshaft coupler adapter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Minnesota Posts 11 24mm to 18mm driveshaft coupler adapter Hello, last fall I purchased a bottom end with crank from a guy off this forum. He told me it was a bottom end pulled from a 95, but it has a 24mm thread for the PTO end. My ski is from 95 and has the 18mm tread for the PTO. Is there any adapters out there that will convert a 18mm pto coupler to a 24mm? Or am I up a creek here and need to sell this crank and get a crank with 18mm threads? I asked a guy on ebay that seems to sell a lot of tigershark stuff and he mentioned there is such a coupler, but I can't seem to find any. Do you guys happen to know of anything or where a guy could get such a thing. Could I just drill my 18mm coupler out to 24mm, then rethread it with something like a helicoil? Any help would be great.



If there is no such thing, I guess I'm lucky enough that I have my old crank which is bad that I could send in as a core for a new refurbished unit from SBT. Then I could sell the crank I have to recoup some of my losses. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 147 Re: 24mm to 18mm driveshaft coupler adapter Take the motor and coupler to a very well known mechinest and have them bore it out. I had one done a few years ago for $30. MAKE SURE THEY ARE GOOD AT WHAT THEY DO. If the coupler is not absolutely perfectly drilled out it will wouble and shatter. Since the engine is directly under your a$$ and spinning at 7000 rpm you can see where im going with this... Make sure they are good. Own:

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Minnesota Posts 11 Re: 24mm to 18mm driveshaft coupler adapter Do you remember the machine shop? I'm not too far from you, in the St. Cloud area. Also, just wondering what they need the crank for? Just to verify threads? Thasks for the info. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 147 Re: 24mm to 18mm driveshaft coupler adapter I dont remeber the guy's name but I went to Most Machine in Prescott Wi. The guy is really nice and did a good job on the machining. Yes i recommend bringing the motor with so he knows exactly what size to drill it to as well as thread size and pitch. Own:

