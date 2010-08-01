pxctoday

  Today, 12:50 PM #1
    Black_z28
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Minnesota
    Posts
    11

    24mm to 18mm driveshaft coupler adapter

    Hello, last fall I purchased a bottom end with crank from a guy off this forum. He told me it was a bottom end pulled from a 95, but it has a 24mm thread for the PTO end. My ski is from 95 and has the 18mm tread for the PTO. Is there any adapters out there that will convert a 18mm pto coupler to a 24mm? Or am I up a creek here and need to sell this crank and get a crank with 18mm threads? I asked a guy on ebay that seems to sell a lot of tigershark stuff and he mentioned there is such a coupler, but I can't seem to find any. Do you guys happen to know of anything or where a guy could get such a thing. Could I just drill my 18mm coupler out to 24mm, then rethread it with something like a helicoil? Any help would be great.

    If there is no such thing, I guess I'm lucky enough that I have my old crank which is bad that I could send in as a core for a new refurbished unit from SBT. Then I could sell the crank I have to recoup some of my losses.
  Today, 01:42 PM #2
    Associated98
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Cottage Grove, MN
    Posts
    147

    Re: 24mm to 18mm driveshaft coupler adapter

    Take the motor and coupler to a very well known mechinest and have them bore it out. I had one done a few years ago for $30. MAKE SURE THEY ARE GOOD AT WHAT THEY DO. If the coupler is not absolutely perfectly drilled out it will wouble and shatter. Since the engine is directly under your a$$ and spinning at 7000 rpm you can see where im going with this... Make sure they are good.
  Today, 02:25 PM #3
    Black_z28
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Minnesota
    Posts
    11

    Re: 24mm to 18mm driveshaft coupler adapter

    Do you remember the machine shop? I'm not too far from you, in the St. Cloud area. Also, just wondering what they need the crank for? Just to verify threads? Thasks for the info.
  Today, 03:49 PM #4
    Associated98
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Cottage Grove, MN
    Posts
    147

    Re: 24mm to 18mm driveshaft coupler adapter

    I dont remeber the guy's name but I went to Most Machine in Prescott Wi. The guy is really nice and did a good job on the machining. Yes i recommend bringing the motor with so he knows exactly what size to drill it to as well as thread size and pitch.
