Hello, last fall I purchased a bottom end with crank from a guy off this forum. He told me it was a bottom end pulled from a 95, but it has a 24mm thread for the PTO end. My ski is from 95 and has the 18mm tread for the PTO. Is there any adapters out there that will convert a 18mm pto coupler to a 24mm? Or am I up a creek here and need to sell this crank and get a crank with 18mm threads? I asked a guy on ebay that seems to sell a lot of tigershark stuff and he mentioned there is such a coupler, but I can't seem to find any. Do you guys happen to know of anything or where a guy could get such a thing. Could I just drill my 18mm coupler out to 24mm, then rethread it with something like a helicoil? Any help would be great.
If there is no such thing, I guess I'm lucky enough that I have my old crank which is bad that I could send in as a core for a new refurbished unit from SBT. Then I could sell the crank I have to recoup some of my losses.