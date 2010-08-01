I ordered an exhaust clamp for my 95 XP 720 from a seadoo dealership.....when I received the clamp it wasn't OEM......its a V clamp which is what I want but the clamp is too small. I cant even get the bolt threads past the nut. The inside diameter is 4.5 inches. My pipes are lined up perfect and all bolts are torqued correctly. Can someone with a 95 XP or someone that know's let me know what the inside diameter should be please and thanks. I need to order another one but I refuse to pay 30+ for an OEM one. Your help would greatly be appreciated.