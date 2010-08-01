Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki carb question #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 593 kawasaki carb question Kawasaki 750 with a keihin cdk11 single carb. It ran good untill it didn't. Way to rich on the top end. Refused to lean out. In fact ran, though poorly, with the high speed jet screwed in. Swapped out with a good known carb, end of problem.



Rebuilding made no difference. Pulled both carbs apart to do a comparison and can't find anything wrong. the good carb works the bad one doesn't. It's like somehow fuel is leaking into the high speed circuit. Anyone else have this happen? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules