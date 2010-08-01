Kawasaki 750 with a keihin cdk11 single carb. It ran good untill it didn't. Way to rich on the top end. Refused to lean out. In fact ran, though poorly, with the high speed jet screwed in. Swapped out with a good known carb, end of problem.

Rebuilding made no difference. Pulled both carbs apart to do a comparison and can't find anything wrong. the good carb works the bad one doesn't. It's like somehow fuel is leaking into the high speed circuit. Anyone else have this happen?