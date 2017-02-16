|
WTB kawi green 1100 head
Need a good no problem take off kawi teal green stock 1100 head , what cha got ? PayPal ready
Re: WTB kawi green 1100 head
Little pitting in middle don't know if that classifies as a problem clean otherwise I'll send it off tomorrow if you want it
Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
