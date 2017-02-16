pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:30 AM #1
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    244

    WTB kawi green 1100 head

    Need a good no problem take off kawi teal green stock 1100 head , what cha got ? PayPal ready
  2. Today, 01:29 AM #2
    crazycalito330
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Northbay, CA
    Posts
    237

    Re: WTB kawi green 1100 head

    Little pitting in middle don't know if that classifies as a problem clean otherwise I'll send it off tomorrow if you want it

    Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
