Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha VX sport 45 mph tops ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Virginia Beach Age 46 Posts 17 Yamaha VX sport 45 mph tops ? Picked up a 2007 VX sport last summer and it runs flawlessly I have spent may hours on the water with it and have no regrets with this purchase. I did get it from a place that rents skis so it has many hours in salt water...like 600+ hours. But dash has gone out and not actually sure what its up to. I have never seen it go faster than 45 mph on GPS. This seem right? Like I said it runs great, start every time and pulls a tube with out issue. I am not a skinny kid come in about 230lbs but even with me on it from what I read it should be about 7-10 MPH faster right? Where should I go looking for my missing power?



Thanks

