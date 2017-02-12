|
I dream skis
Yamaha parts for sale
Battery box 10 (small crack on side)
Intake manifold with reeds 25
Carb 50
Bed plates 20
61x cases40
Waterbox 40
Nose bumper 20
Parts are plus shipping or trade for round nose superjet parts
Thanks for looking
Funding my superjet build!
resident guru
Re: Yamaha parts for sale
Someone posted for a sn waterbox in wtb
I dream skis
Re: Yamaha parts for sale
Thanks
Originally Posted by Benflynn
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-J320A using Tapatalk
