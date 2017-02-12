pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:55 PM #1
    sxrchris
    sxrchris is offline
    I dream skis sxrchris's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    panama city beach
    Posts
    563

    Yamaha parts for sale

    Battery box 10 (small crack on side)
    Intake manifold with reeds 25
    Carb 50
    Bed plates 20
    61x cases40
    Waterbox 40
    Nose bumper 20

    Parts are plus shipping or trade for round nose superjet parts

    Thanks for looking

    Funding my superjet build!

    20170212_115727.jpg
  Today, 12:03 AM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    995

    Re: Yamaha parts for sale

    Someone posted for a sn waterbox in wtb
  Today, 12:05 AM #3
    sxrchris
    sxrchris is offline
    I dream skis sxrchris's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    panama city beach
    Posts
    563

    Re: Yamaha parts for sale

    Thanks

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-J320A using Tapatalk
