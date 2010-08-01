|
3 skis on a double trailer
Is it possible to put three skis on a double trailer? I was thinking about getting rid of my toolbox and putting bunks up there for another XP but would that be to much tongue weight? I currently have a 95 XP and a 95 Waveraider and drive a F 150. Input please and thanks.
Re: 3 skis on a double trailer
Tongue weight is important so the trailer tracks best. Course a heavier vehicle like a pickup will tolerate a heavier tongue. What length is the xp in relation to overall vehicle and trailer width? Is the trailer frame stout enough to support the extra weight? Some trailers have extra holes in the frame to allow the axle to move to balance a load.
