  Yesterday, 11:50 PM
    bprusty33
    bprusty33 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Omaha
    Age
    39
    Posts
    17

    3 skis on a double trailer

    Is it possible to put three skis on a double trailer? I was thinking about getting rid of my toolbox and putting bunks up there for another XP but would that be to much tongue weight? I currently have a 95 XP and a 95 Waveraider and drive a F 150. Input please and thanks.
  Today, 12:43 AM
    pacificmariner
    pacificmariner is online now
    I dream skis pacificmariner's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    oregon coast
    Posts
    593

    Re: 3 skis on a double trailer

    Tongue weight is important so the trailer tracks best. Course a heavier vehicle like a pickup will tolerate a heavier tongue. What length is the xp in relation to overall vehicle and trailer width? Is the trailer frame stout enough to support the extra weight? Some trailers have extra holes in the frame to allow the axle to move to balance a load.
