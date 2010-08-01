Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 3 skis on a double trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 17 3 skis on a double trailer Is it possible to put three skis on a double trailer? I was thinking about getting rid of my toolbox and putting bunks up there for another XP but would that be to much tongue weight? I currently have a 95 XP and a 95 Waveraider and drive a F 150. Input please and thanks. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 593 Re: 3 skis on a double trailer Tongue weight is important so the trailer tracks best. Course a heavier vehicle like a pickup will tolerate a heavier tongue. What length is the xp in relation to overall vehicle and trailer width? Is the trailer frame stout enough to support the extra weight? Some trailers have extra holes in the frame to allow the axle to move to balance a load. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

