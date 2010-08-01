|
|
1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser
I know a lot of people don't like the pisser and neither do I but the raider is my daughters ski. Anyway the pisser hose keeps coming off. What do you suggest to put on it from preventing it from happening again? Thanks.
Re: 1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser
Re: 1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser
Yeah I feel dumb now lol. Been a long day. I'll just use a hose clamp that I used on my fuel line. Thanks.
Glue and hose clamp?
