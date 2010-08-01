pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 11:23 PM #1
    bprusty33
    bprusty33 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Omaha
    Age
    39
    Posts
    17

    1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser

    I know a lot of people don't like the pisser and neither do I but the raider is my daughters ski. Anyway the pisser hose keeps coming off. What do you suggest to put on it from preventing it from happening again? Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:40 PM #2
    TMali
    TMali is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,150

    Re: 1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser

    Glue and hose clamp?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:44 PM #3
    bprusty33
    bprusty33 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Omaha
    Age
    39
    Posts
    17

    Re: 1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser

    Quote Originally Posted by TMali View Post
    Glue and hose clamp?
    Yeah I feel dumb now lol. Been a long day. I'll just use a hose clamp that I used on my fuel line. Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 