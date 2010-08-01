Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 17 1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser I know a lot of people don't like the pisser and neither do I but the raider is my daughters ski. Anyway the pisser hose keeps coming off. What do you suggest to put on it from preventing it from happening again? Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,150 Re: 1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser Glue and hose clamp? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 17 Re: 1995 Yamaha Waveraider Pisser Originally Posted by TMali Originally Posted by Glue and hose clamp? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

