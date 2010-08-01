Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 48 carb, msd coils, some other stuff #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location North Dakota Age 24 Posts 1,493 48 carb, msd coils, some other stuff Selling a couple things to pay for some new parts. All Items OBO, I might be way off on price but throwing some up per site rules. Buyer pays actual shipping. Paypal only



BMR Full Spectrum 48mm carb set up with Blowsion Single 62t adaptor/Manifold and Pro K Flame arrestor-500



Msd Coils one has long wire one has shorter- 50 each



Wave Raider 1100 Complete Midshaft housing, come with coupler and damper- 65



63m 1100 Flywheel- 30



Kawi 750 Coil, missing boots- 30



Kawi 750sx gas cap and filler- 25





Pictures are over on the X link: http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threads/48-carb-msd-coils-midshaft-flywheel-etc.180779/ Gen2 BOB JW850BB -Need balls to flip it- Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules