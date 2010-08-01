Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: '98 SXI PRo #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Caledonia Age 45 Posts 2 '98 SXI PRo First time post on PWC and was hoping someone can help with a couple of questions.



I bought a 1998 SXI PRO last winter and it looked great on the outside and ran ok. Original owner died and it sat in wife's garage for 9 years so not many hours on it. But condensation was prevalent.



I am 45 so the family life got in the way of riding it as much as I'd like. Anyway, it did get about 15-20 hours of run time between myself and guests, and seemed to run pretty good but Not as strong as my friends stock 2002 SXI PRO.



I RUN 50:1 gas ratio and the runs 60:1 so I wondered if that could be the case for being a little slower. (book calls for 60:1)



While removing the carbs last week for complete rebuild, I noticed they had never been torn apart. Amazingly the carbs looked pretty clean and the filters looked like new. I set the needles back to stock setting which is 1/2 turn (low speed) and 1 turn (high speed). Existing setting prior to rebuild was set at 1/2 turn (high speed) and 1-1/2 (low speed).



The reason for sharing the carb settings is to find out if that could cause the difference in the way these cylinders look? One clean and one very dirty - not sure which one is correct??? Spark is strong and compression is at 138 for both cylinders. Head is not warped but shows signs of extreme heat on front cylinder on the outside paint on the surface of the head. Can't believe the rear dome on the head was so clean. Reeds were good as well but new Boyessens ready to go back in.



Appreciate anyones thoughts on the on the difference of the head domes and if the carb settings could cause this or if mixing 50:1 will cause the front cylinder to be dirty vs the rear cylinder.





I'm guessing the motor got pretty hot. how do the cylinders look? 138 is on the lower side for compression stock is 150. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Caledonia Age 45 Posts 2 Re: '98 SXI PRo The cylinder walls look very good with no scratches. Overall the internals look good except the hot looking dome and the really clean one. I'm guessing it got hot at one point but didn't during last summer. When I first took it out I noticed immediately that water was not coming out of the side cooling pisser. Took an airline to it and blew out a gob of goo and it ran water fine after that. not sure when or how the engine got hot, but it seemed to run pretty good all summer. Any thoughts on such different looking cylinders?

