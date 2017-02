Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster cooling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location West Coast Posts 8 Waveblaster cooling I am obviously new to the PWC world with this question but just want to be safe. I am finding out that PWC are very different from boats. I have a '96 waveblaster. Can I idle it on the trailer while in the water and not overheat the engine? Or does it have to have forward motion running water over the pick to keep the engine cool?



Thank you. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules