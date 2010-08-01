Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: New to the sport w Seadoos #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Southeast Posts 4 New to the sport w Seadoos Hello,



Just checking in before I purchase. What are your thought about 2 riders on a Spark Trixx. Thinking about a Trixx and a GTI SE 155. Two riders on each. Any comments #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 24 Posts 95 Re: New to the sport w Seadoos both good skis, the trixx is a new model this year with very cool ibr function. I would recommend a b.e.s.t warranty with any model that has ibr. the sparks are a little small for 2 people comfortably but the fun outweighs it. 155 is good for about 56-58mph #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Southeast Posts 4 Re: New to the sport w Seadoos Originally Posted by Sev1n Originally Posted by both good skis, the trixx is a new model this year with very cool ibr function. I would recommend a b.e.s.t warranty with any model that has ibr. the sparks are a little small for 2 people comfortably but the fun outweighs it. 155 is good for about 56-58mph #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Southeast Posts 4 Re: New to the sport w Seadoos Also, it looks like the 17's are coming w a three year warranty, 1 from BRP and two from b.e.s.t which i understand is the same thing but a $50 deductible per issue #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 24 Posts 95 Re: New to the sport w Seadoos awesome, best covers almost everything factory does except body panels and some other random things. Sounds like your looking at getting the right 2 skis. #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Southeast Posts 4 Re: New to the sport w Seadoos Originally Posted by Sev1n Originally Posted by awesome, best covers almost everything factory does except body panels and some other random things. Sounds like your looking at getting the right 2 skis. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules