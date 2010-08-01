pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:06 PM #1
    Jimmy Miller
    PWCToday Newbie
    New to the sport w Seadoos

    Hello,

    Just checking in before I purchase. What are your thought about 2 riders on a Spark Trixx. Thinking about a Trixx and a GTI SE 155. Two riders on each. Any comments
  2. Today, 09:21 PM #2
    Sev1n
    Re: New to the sport w Seadoos

    both good skis, the trixx is a new model this year with very cool ibr function. I would recommend a b.e.s.t warranty with any model that has ibr. the sparks are a little small for 2 people comfortably but the fun outweighs it. 155 is good for about 56-58mph
  3. Today, 09:46 PM #3
    Jimmy Miller
    Re: New to the sport w Seadoos

    Quote Originally Posted by Sev1n View Post
    both good skis, the trixx is a new model this year with very cool ibr function. I would recommend a b.e.s.t warranty with any model that has ibr. the sparks are a little small for 2 people comfortably but the fun outweighs it. 155 is good for about 56-58mph
    Im convinced w the 155, but the trixx would be for my 16 yr old and a friend to ride along w us. The wife and i will be on the GTI. I like the looks and performance of the trixx but a dealer said that if we have a second person on it the three up would be better, We will be on a lake for the most part w a buddy tha has a great wakesurf boat
  4. Today, 09:48 PM #4
    Jimmy Miller
    Re: New to the sport w Seadoos

    Also, it looks like the 17's are coming w a three year warranty, 1 from BRP and two from b.e.s.t which i understand is the same thing but a $50 deductible per issue
  5. Today, 09:56 PM #5
    Sev1n
    Re: New to the sport w Seadoos

    awesome, best covers almost everything factory does except body panels and some other random things. Sounds like your looking at getting the right 2 skis.
  6. Today, 10:28 PM #6
    Jimmy Miller
    Re: New to the sport w Seadoos

    Quote Originally Posted by Sev1n View Post
    awesome, best covers almost everything factory does except body panels and some other random things. Sounds like your looking at getting the right 2 skis.
    Thank you for the input.
