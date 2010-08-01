|
New to the sport w Seadoos
Hello,
Just checking in before I purchase. What are your thought about 2 riders on a Spark Trixx. Thinking about a Trixx and a GTI SE 155. Two riders on each. Any comments
PWCToday Regular
Re: New to the sport w Seadoos
both good skis, the trixx is a new model this year with very cool ibr function. I would recommend a b.e.s.t warranty with any model that has ibr. the sparks are a little small for 2 people comfortably but the fun outweighs it. 155 is good for about 56-58mph
Re: New to the sport w Seadoos
Im convinced w the 155, but the trixx would be for my 16 yr old and a friend to ride along w us. The wife and i will be on the GTI. I like the looks and performance of the trixx but a dealer said that if we have a second person on it the three up would be better, We will be on a lake for the most part w a buddy tha has a great wakesurf boat
Re: New to the sport w Seadoos
Also, it looks like the 17's are coming w a three year warranty, 1 from BRP and two from b.e.s.t which i understand is the same thing but a $50 deductible per issue
PWCToday Regular
Re: New to the sport w Seadoos
awesome, best covers almost everything factory does except body panels and some other random things. Sounds like your looking at getting the right 2 skis.
Re: New to the sport w Seadoos
Thank you for the input.
