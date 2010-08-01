Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 550 Conversion Ski- "567" #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location Brick, NJ Posts 557 550 Conversion Ski- "567" So figured I'd document some of the build of my 550 conversion ski. I'm calling it the 567 because it will be a 550 hull with a 650 motor, and 750 pump. I've had this ski since 2014...it had a healthy reed motor with 180 psi in each hole, but as always I was looking for a little more power since I'm a bigger guy at 6'4" and 215. Ski is set up now with JRE quick steer plate and bars, finger throttle, ODI grips, and pole spring. Also have Jettrim on the ski already, so the outside is set up pretty much how I like itI love the feel of the power in my modded 650, and when the Rhass pump conversion came out, I took the plunge and ordered the parts. I had gotten an X2 driveshaft and cherry 750 pump with a Skat 9/17 big hub prop a while ago from Maulin Marto on here. I also had a cherry 650 motor that I had picked up as a spare that came out of a TS. I sent out the cylinder, head, and diverter exhaust manifold to Group K for their "sleeper" porting...couldn't be happier with how the parts turned out.IMG_8361.JPGIMG_8362.JPGIMG_8363.JPGIMG_8364.JPGIMG_8366.JPGIMG_8367.JPGIMG_8370.JPGThe porting looks fantastic, and I had them bore out two intake manifolds for me to 42mm for the sudco carb I'll be running on this. Other parts that will go on will be a Factory waterbox, and PJS 3 piece pipe. I sold the reed motor to help fund some of this, and also the Factory half pipe that was on the ski. First order of business was to pull the old pump, and start installing the pump kit. Had to oval out some of the holes in the pump as I had a hard time locating them in right location, but other than that, it went together pretty well. Also picked up a brand new Westcoast deep 2 bar intake grate which I'm super psyched about...not often that I get to put new parts on my vintage skis! IMG_8566.JPGIMG_8567.JPGIMG_8568.JPGIMG_8569.JPGJust have to connect the cooling and bilge lines, and then the steering cable, then the back should be all buttoned up. Then it's on to cleaning the engine bay and start assembling the inside. My plan is to use the stock 550 ebox, with a 650 regulator. I plan to change the connectors on the 550 CDI and other components so they match the 650 bullet connectors. Also plan to cut the original bullet connectors coming from the 650 stator, thread the wires through the stock 550 rubber grommet and stator connector. This way I can unbolt the stator wire cover, and just disconnect the wires...this will preserve the stock look and stock waterproofing from the factory. More to come!! 1988 650sx - ground up resto, Jetinetics flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH

Here's some shots of what the motor compartment used to look like, and JettrimIMG_0609.JPGIMG_0610.JPGIMG_0611.JPGIMG_5673.JPGIMG_5671.JPGIMG_5672.JPG

S u b s c r I b e d !



Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #4 resident guru Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 992 Re: 550 Conversion Ski- "567" I think I'd set it up on a 40mm, once everything else is good tune in the 42, 42 can be hell to dial in on a 650 #5 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location Brick, NJ Posts 557 Re: 550 Conversion Ski- "567" Thanks BL! I read a lot of yours and vetteman's threads on these for information prior to diving into this one. I decided to go 650 for a number of reasons: according to group k, a well prepared 650 will accelerate as good as most 750's due to the lighter crankshaft and flywheel..this is fine for me as I'm looking primarily for a low end machine, even though I know the 750 could probably push it to a higher top speed. The 650 should be a little better on gas, and parts are cheaper too. Plus I like the idea of using the 550 ebox for a nice "stock" look. With the RAD flywheel and porting, I expect this thing to rip!



Ben, thanks for the advice, but already have a well tuned 42 on my 650sx and I love it...I got some good info from jdpilot on here and group K about where to start on tuning with one of these things, and they were spot on when I put it on my 650...I feel confident it will run great on this 650. 1988 650sx - ground up resto, Jetinetics flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH

