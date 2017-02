Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bees knees #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,298 Bees knees Yeah, whatever. we've all heard the bees knees.



But, do penguins have knees? Cuz they kinda walk funny. More like a tippy waddle.



Help, please, someone. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,298 Re: Bees knees Who else like the "hump day" camel? Ever seen his toes? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules