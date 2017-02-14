|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
X2 Rocker kit.
Here it is, the first X2 rocker kit on the market. Stay tuned for price and availability. Working on a certain hull maker to pop these kits for me and working on a certain company we all know and love , well most love , to sell them. This is the second part I make for the X2 but not the last, i have some surprise parts in the works.
20170215_143819.jpg 20170214_180944.jpg 20170214_181405.jpg20170214_215355.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules