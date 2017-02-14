Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 Rocker kit. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2005 Location New Hampshire Posts 14,815 X2 Rocker kit. Here it is, the first X2 rocker kit on the market. Stay tuned for price and availability. Working on a certain hull maker to pop these kits for me and working on a certain company we all know and love , well most love , to sell them. This is the second part I make for the X2 but not the last, i have some surprise parts in the works.



20170215_143819.jpg 20170214_180944.jpg 20170214_181405.jpg20170214_215355.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules