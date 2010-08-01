Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MSD Total Loss for JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 21 MSD Total Loss for JS550 I'm looking at buying a MSD total loss system for my ski but it doesn't include the control box. So my question is can you buy any MSD Jet Ski control box and make it work or does it require a super rare unit from the 1990s? (MSD 4270) I've been looking for a total loss setup for about a year and have had a really hard time finding one so I'm trying to buy parts as they come available but I don't want to spend good money for something that will take me another year to put together. If anyone has a complete setup with the control box that they are looking to sell I would be interested in buying.



