pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 03:55 PM #1
    doug.anderson
    doug.anderson is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    46
    Posts
    3

    2006 f12 turbo vs non

    Hi, I'm going to be looking at a used 06 f12 this weekend. The owner says it's a turbo but from what I've seen online, the turbos have certain color schemes and say turbo on the front. Is there a non turbo version and would it have different markings?

    Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:02 PM #2
    Newly49
    Newly49 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Southwest
    Posts
    7

    Re: 2006 f12 turbo vs non

    Turbos have a black bottom from what I understand. My (2) non-turbo '05's have a white bottom.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:28 PM #3
    doug.anderson
    doug.anderson is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    46
    Posts
    3

    Re: 2006 f12 turbo vs non

    Yea, I had seen pics on topspeed.com showing turbos with white hulls but the front markings were different.

    Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:29 PM #4
    doug.anderson
    doug.anderson is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    US
    Age
    46
    Posts
    3

    Re: 2006 f12 turbo vs non

    And the turbos...from what I seen...

    Sent from my SM-G930P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:44 PM #5
    Newly49
    Newly49 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Southwest
    Posts
    7

    Re: 2006 f12 turbo vs non

    If it's any help, here's a Craigslist ad I found of both a turbo and non-turbo model. Shows your label and also the black hull on the turbo model.

    Ad
    Last edited by Newly49; Today at 04:44 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Newly49

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 