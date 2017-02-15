Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 2006 f12 turbo vs non #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location US Age 46 Posts 3 2006 f12 turbo vs non Hi, I'm going to be looking at a used 06 f12 this weekend. The owner says it's a turbo but from what I've seen online, the turbos have certain color schemes and say turbo on the front. Is there a non turbo version and would it have different markings?



Turbos have a black bottom from what I understand. My (2) non-turbo '05's have a white bottom.



Yea, I had seen pics on topspeed.com showing turbos with white hulls but the front markings were different.



If it's any help, here's a Craigslist ad I found of both a turbo and non-turbo model. Shows your label and also the black hull on the turbo model.

Ad



