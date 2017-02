Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What intake grate do you recommend? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Spokane Washington Age 22 Posts 182 What intake grate do you recommend? I am looking for an intake grate for my 2014 Superjet that is currently all stock. I am most interested in staying glue'd to the water, but without losing too much top end speed. I've heard of people using the Worx and the R&D intake grate. Any suggestions? Thank you in advance!



PS - If the grate needs an aftermarket ride plate to fit, please let me know! 2014 Yamaha Superjet 701, Blowsion 4 degree bars, ODI rogue grips, Blowsion pole spring Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules