Impeller for mod 750 X2

I know there are several threads on "best" impeller for a modded 750 x2, but I thought I'd start one for my setup and see what you guys think is the best choice.



750sp

155/155 comp

44s (115H 125L 2.3 95gm)

Factory pipe and chamber



currently running a Hokker 10/18



Like everyone else, I'd like to have more pull outta the hole, and willing to sacrifice some top end speed for it. I've read that the 9/17 pulls hard from the hole, but if there's too much motor, it'll spin too much before it grabs.

Anyone have any experience running a 10/18 on a modded 750?

IMO a 9/17 won't be enough.

Higher compression will really make a difference.

Think I'll run this one.

