I know there are several threads on "best" impeller for a modded 750 x2, but I thought I'd start one for my setup and see what you guys think is the best choice.
750sp
155/155 comp
44s (115H 125L 2.3 95gm)
Factory pipe and chamber
currently running a Hokker 10/18
Like everyone else, I'd like to have more pull outta the hole, and willing to sacrifice some top end speed for it. I've read that the 9/17 pulls hard from the hole, but if there's too much motor, it'll spin too much before it grabs.
Anyone have any experience running a 10/18 on a modded 750?
Thanks.