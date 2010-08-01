pxctoday

  Today, 09:43 AM #1
    Impeller for mod 750 X2

    I know there are several threads on "best" impeller for a modded 750 x2, but I thought I'd start one for my setup and see what you guys think is the best choice.

    750sp
    155/155 comp
    44s (115H 125L 2.3 95gm)
    Factory pipe and chamber

    currently running a Hokker 10/18

    Like everyone else, I'd like to have more pull outta the hole, and willing to sacrifice some top end speed for it. I've read that the 9/17 pulls hard from the hole, but if there's too much motor, it'll spin too much before it grabs.
    Anyone have any experience running a 10/18 on a modded 750?
    Thanks.
  Today, 10:05 AM #2
    Re: Impeller for mod 750 X2

    Raise your compression up to 170-175. What exit nozzle are you running?

    IMO a 9/17 won't be enough.
  Today, 10:43 AM #3
    Re: Impeller for mod 750 X2

    Stock nozzle.
    Waiting on a "D" stamped head. Should raise comp to 180ish
  Today, 10:47 AM #4
    Re: Impeller for mod 750 X2

    Stock X2 nozzle is large (bigger than a 750 pump noz) I would stay with the 10/18 I really think the 9/17 will fall flat.

    Higher compression will really make a difference.
  Today, 10:52 AM #5
    Re: Impeller for mod 750 X2

    Thanks John.
    Think I'll run this one.
    Milled D head should make the difference.
  Today, 11:15 AM #6
    Re: Impeller for mod 750 X2

    I'm running 190 comp on a 20 small pin with single SBN46, 11/17 hooker and ocean pro nozzle and the thing pulls like an animal


  Today, 11:27 AM #7
    Re: Impeller for mod 750 X2

    Is that "20" small pin the cylinders? I just picked up the one with no stamp on it. I believe its the one that has the lowest exh ports, better bottom end.
  Today, 11:28 AM #8
    Re: Impeller for mod 750 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by DamageInc View Post
    Is that "20" small pin the cylinders? I just picked up the one with no stamp on it. I believe its the one that has the lowest exh ports, better bottom end.
    Exactly. You got it!


  Today, 11:34 AM #9
    Re: Impeller for mod 750 X2

    I run a 10/18 sxr prop with stuffer on a ported 20 cylinder with twin redtop 44's and a blaster chamber FFP. Jumps outtta the hole and has plenty of top end. I tried a 9/17 swirl with the same set up and it spun before it grabbed. That and it always felt like I was revving way too high just cruising or running buoys
