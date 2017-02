Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rebuilding midshaft housing- 93 superjet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2007 Location Downers Grove,IL Age 51 Posts 271 Rebuilding midshaft housing- 93 superjet Anyone rebuild the midshaft housing before?

I have a 93 superjet and noticed water leaking in from the housing last season.

Looking to purchase one, or can I just rebuild the housing? Difficult?

Please let me know if you have done before.

Thanks,

H 2008 VX 110 Cruiser

1998 Superjet, Quite a few extras

93 superjet(701, piped)

2001 Superjet, few extras

'72 Cutlass #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 49 Posts 9,108 Re: Rebuilding midshaft housing- 93 superjet Yes. I rebuild them all the time.



I have kits in stock;



https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...ebuild-kit-yam



You will need to press out the mid shaft, remove the seals, locking clip rings (Can be a pain) and then press out old bearing.



Install new locking clip ring, press in new bearing, install 2nd lock ring, and all seals in correct order.



Last, press the shaft back in to the proper depth.



Typically takes me aprox an hour.



Look at your housing before doing anything, as sometimes the outer rubber damper is cracked / bad / leaking.



I have used housings for $100 if yours is bad.



John

watcon@watcon.com

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

