Ok so this is my first real venture in troubleshooting and fixing my ski myself. I've replaced the starter and start solenoid to get it to crank. Then i run into the problem of it's turning over but won't fire. Plugs are dry when i turn over so i realize im not getting fuel. Filter is good and i discover that check valve is faulty(air blows thru both ways) and order the part. While thinking this will cure all, i notice that servomotor moves a fraction of the speed and is barely audible. I check cables and a local shop owner says it sounds like a power valve is stuck. I check valves and (facing them) the left is full of tar and greasy goop with scratches in piston and right is a fairly clean powervalve but has a gummed and smeared up piston and busted ring. My original intent for fixing the ski up was to sell it but this is getting ridiculous. Any advice on my next steps?

