Thread: 750 parts for sale

Stator 75 (good)

Stator 25 (bad) can send to jss/ocd for repair

Cases 40

Head 15

Starter oem 75

Nose bumper 10

Driveshaft 15

Coupler cover 5

Reduction/steering nozzle 20

Cdi (good) 35

Cdi (bad) 10 can send to jss/ocd for repair

Bedplate 10

Motor mounts 8 each

Gas cap/filler neck 10

Spring tensioner 15

Rideplate UMI 35

750 carb/intake mani/flame arrestor/reeds 55

Pump wedge 15

Purple endcap 5

Flywheel 25

Electronics 75 (good)

Engine dampener 5



Parts are plus shipping or trade for round nose superjet parts



Thanks for looking



Funding my superjet build!



Ill take the pump wedge if its for a stock 750 pump...

And Im assuming its the piece that goes between the pump and the exit nozzle??

PM'd

And Im assuming its the piece that goes between the pump and the exit nozzle??



PM'd



Originally Posted by RIDEH2O
Ill take the pump wedge if its for a stock 750 pump...

And Im assuming its the piece that goes between the pump and the exit nozzle??

PM'd

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-J320A using Tapatalk

And Im assuming its the piece that goes between the pump and the exit nozzle??



PM'd



