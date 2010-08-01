|
|
-
2008 SXR Motor/Carbs/Electrics
Swapping for an 1100 so the motor, carbs, and electronics are for sale out of my 2008 SXR. I'd like to sell as a package - exhaust is spoken for, though. 160psi in each hole. Both spark plug plastic bulkhead fittings are cracked on the ebox ($8/ea for aluminum replacements). Otherwise in great shape. Happy to send pics to those interested. Located in Seattle, WA. $1850obo
Last edited by Bear_Claw; Yesterday at 11:36 PM.
-
Re: 2008 SXR Motor/Carbs/Electrics
Will consider partial trade for a/m handlepole setup
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules