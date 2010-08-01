pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:33 PM #1
    Bear_Claw
    Bear_Claw is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Location
    Seattle
    Age
    26
    Posts
    28

    2008 SXR Motor/Carbs/Electrics

    Swapping for an 1100 so the motor, carbs, and electronics are for sale out of my 2008 SXR. I'd like to sell as a package - exhaust is spoken for, though. 160psi in each hole. Both spark plug plastic bulkhead fittings are cracked on the ebox ($8/ea for aluminum replacements). Otherwise in great shape. Happy to send pics to those interested. Located in Seattle, WA. $1850obo
    Last edited by Bear_Claw; Yesterday at 11:36 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:38 AM #2
    Bear_Claw
    Bear_Claw is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Location
    Seattle
    Age
    26
    Posts
    28

    Re: 2008 SXR Motor/Carbs/Electrics

    Will consider partial trade for a/m handlepole setup
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 