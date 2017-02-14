pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 11:04 PM #1
    Turboedbug
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Graham, washington
    Age
    34
    Posts
    308

    Rius racing girdled head

    So i have this head thats been laying in my garage for a few years. Its missing the domes are these and gaskets still available ?





    Last edited by Turboedbug; Yesterday at 11:06 PM. Reason: Forgot pics
    86 js550/650 conversion in progress

    300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate

    92 x2
    & a turboed suby swapped vw beetle
