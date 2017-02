Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Quick disconnect stator wiring #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 34 Posts 308 Quick disconnect stator wiring Reworking some wiring on my stators whzts a good waterproof quick disconnect connector that can handle a 3 or 4 wire connection? 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

CNKF 5 Sets Delphi GM Haltech MAP 4 pin way male and female Weatherpack waterproof electrical auto Connector 12015797 https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01G9V4PDG..._4r8OybQ95NNJ0

I like these Delphi gm weatherpack connectors. Msd used them on them on all the marine stuff.



I like these Delphi gm weatherpack connectors. Msd used them on them on all the marine stuff.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

That is exactly what i was look thanks!



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

