Rhass 750 pump conversion questions Hey guys...for those of you that are running this, I got a couple questions. First, in this picture you can see that there is a little lip where the adapter bracket is sitting a little higher than the shoe right in front of the pump at the bottom..should I shave this down so it's a smoother transition for the water entering the pump? The reveal is not as much on the other side where the bracket meets the pumpIMG_8562.JPG



also, the ride plate seems really long...I know Robin said it's set up for racing and it can be trimmed...has anybody trimmed it shorter, and if so, did you like it better/ worse? I'm more interested in having a nice free ride ski as opposed to a drag racer, and I'd like to be able to kick the back end out from time to time. Let me know your thoughts.

1992 550sx - ground up resto, Skat 15.5, PJS half pipe, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads

(3) 650sx hulls



Re: Rhass 750 pump conversion questions FYI pic is upside down so I could get a better shot

1992 550sx - ground up resto, Skat 15.5, PJS half pipe, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads

(3) 650sx hulls



Re: Rhass 750 pump conversion questions I smoothed the transition area with 5200 without to much trouble. I virtually had no lip to contend with.

As far as the ride plate I would leave it long for now you can always cut it later. Once you get used to the weight and balance of the ski you will have a better idea what to do. It's a thirty minute job. My conversion transitions into a controled slide fairly easy. At that point it's just edge control. If you put tubbies on yours you will be able to go into pretty deep turns and just power out. Also tubbies make slow controlled turns pretty easy compared to the original.

