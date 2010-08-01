pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:16 PM #1
    silverado87
    silverado87 is offline
    I dream skis silverado87's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Brick, NJ
    Posts
    554

    Rhass 750 pump conversion questions

    Hey guys...for those of you that are running this, I got a couple questions. First, in this picture you can see that there is a little lip where the adapter bracket is sitting a little higher than the shoe right in front of the pump at the bottom..should I shave this down so it's a smoother transition for the water entering the pump? The reveal is not as much on the other side where the bracket meets the pumpIMG_8562.JPG

    also, the ride plate seems really long...I know Robin said it's set up for racing and it can be trimmed...has anybody trimmed it shorter, and if so, did you like it better/ worse? I'm more interested in having a nice free ride ski as opposed to a drag racer, and I'd like to be able to kick the back end out from time to time. Let me know your thoughts.
    1988 650sx- ground up resto, Jetinetics flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx
    1992 550sx- ground up resto, Skat 15.5, PJS half pipe, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx
    (3) 650sx hulls

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:17 PM #2
    silverado87
    silverado87 is offline
    I dream skis silverado87's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Brick, NJ
    Posts
    554

    Re: Rhass 750 pump conversion questions

    FYI pic is upside down so I could get a better shot
    1988 650sx- ground up resto, Jetinetics flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx
    1992 550sx- ground up resto, Skat 15.5, PJS half pipe, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx
    (3) 650sx hulls

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:32 AM #3
    Hydro-Mike
    Hydro-Mike is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    535

    Re: Rhass 750 pump conversion questions

    I smoothed the transition area with 5200 without to much trouble. I virtually had no lip to contend with.
    As far as the ride plate I would leave it long for now you can always cut it later. Once you get used to the weight and balance of the ski you will have a better idea what to do. It's a thirty minute job. My conversion transitions into a controled slide fairly easy. At that point it's just edge control. If you put tubbies on yours you will be able to go into pretty deep turns and just power out. Also tubbies make slow controlled turns pretty easy compared to the original.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 