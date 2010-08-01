Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GP800R incorrect dash fuel level #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location North Carolina Posts 41 GP800R incorrect dash fuel level My fuel gauge works, but appears to be showing wrong fuel levels.



After riding for 22 miles cruising around 30 mph on a full tank the other day it was showing at the bottom may be 2 bars to empty. After putting in 5 gal it shows now full. Looking at the specs this should be a 15.9 gallon tank...



The way I read the service manual it says that fuel sensor is inside the sending unit... Is it worth trying to reset this thing somehow or should I be looking for a new one? #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 1,897 Blog Entries 6 Re: GP800R incorrect dash fuel level Most fuel gauges are very inaccurate.



I looked in my 99' tech update book and didn't find any specific problems,

but I do recall removing their fuel tanks, and or fuel baffle, for some tech

bulletin.



One of the manufactures had problems with their fuel sender breathing

(maybe SeaDoo)? The fuel sender on most systems is a float that rises

or falls inside the fuel baffle.



A problem with fuel gauge accuracy (worse than normal) can occur when an

air bubble forms inside the baffle. The float sensor drops to the bottom of the

air bubble and the fuel gauge reads low.



One time the cause for the air bubble was the vent hole for the air bubble was

so high on the fuel baffle, that the fuel tank obstructed the vent.



The solution was to drill a ~1/4" hole a few inches lower.



Unless your float sensor is sticking, an air bubble may be the cause. But as I recall,

Yamaha fuel tanks, and or fuel baffle are a pita to R&R.



It has been a long time.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules