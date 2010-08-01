pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:15 PM
    zippinH20
    GP800R incorrect dash fuel level

    My fuel gauge works, but appears to be showing wrong fuel levels.

    After riding for 22 miles cruising around 30 mph on a full tank the other day it was showing at the bottom may be 2 bars to empty. After putting in 5 gal it shows now full. Looking at the specs this should be a 15.9 gallon tank...

    The way I read the service manual it says that fuel sensor is inside the sending unit... Is it worth trying to reset this thing somehow or should I be looking for a new one?
  Yesterday, 11:07 PM
    wmazz
    Re: GP800R incorrect dash fuel level

    Most fuel gauges are very inaccurate.

    I looked in my 99' tech update book and didn't find any specific problems,
    but I do recall removing their fuel tanks, and or fuel baffle, for some tech
    bulletin.

    One of the manufactures had problems with their fuel sender breathing
    (maybe SeaDoo)? The fuel sender on most systems is a float that rises
    or falls inside the fuel baffle.

    A problem with fuel gauge accuracy (worse than normal) can occur when an
    air bubble forms inside the baffle. The float sensor drops to the bottom of the
    air bubble and the fuel gauge reads low.

    One time the cause for the air bubble was the vent hole for the air bubble was
    so high on the fuel baffle, that the fuel tank obstructed the vent.

    The solution was to drill a ~1/4" hole a few inches lower.

    Unless your float sensor is sticking, an air bubble may be the cause. But as I recall,
    Yamaha fuel tanks, and or fuel baffle are a pita to R&R.

    It has been a long time.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


