Yamaha VXR Pro trade for Kaw 750 engine

I have a decent vxr pro that runs and rides great that I would like to trade for a Kawi 750 engine. big or small pin. I need to the engine for my Seacouch project. I am located in RI but don't mind driving within reason for the right trade. No paperwork for the ski.

Re: Yamaha VXR Pro trade for Kaw 750 engine

Put the 701 in the seacouch!

