  1. Today, 07:43 PM #1
    Skatike2701
    Factory pipe $200

    Factory pipe removed from 94 ssxi kawasaki. Possibly fits XI, SS, SC and TS, was told by word of mouth. Ski was recieved non running, pipe appears to have been repaired. Filled pipe with water overnight and it did not leak at repairs visually. Water screw turns flawlessly. Comes with what's shown. $200 plus PayPal and shipping














  2. Today, 08:01 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: Factory pipe $200

    If you still have access to the ski there are two brackets that raise the ebox over the battery that you need for this pipe.
  3. Today, 08:04 PM #3
    Skatike2701
    Re: Factory pipe $200

    Big thanks to Tim Spiess for information....
    Factory pipe Ebox relocation mount included at 200 dollar price.



