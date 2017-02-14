|
Re: Factory pipe $200
If you still have access to the ski there are two brackets that raise the ebox over the battery that you need for this pipe.
Re: Factory pipe $200
Big thanks to Tim Spiess for information....
Factory pipe Ebox relocation mount included at 200 dollar price.
