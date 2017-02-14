Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Factory pipe $200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location US Posts 2 Factory pipe $200 Factory pipe removed from 94 ssxi kawasaki. Possibly fits XI, SS, SC and TS, was told by word of mouth. Ski was recieved non running, pipe appears to have been repaired. Filled pipe with water overnight and it did not leak at repairs visually. Water screw turns flawlessly. Comes with what's shown. $200 plus PayPal and shipping





























Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk Last edited by Skatike2701; Today at 07:44 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,751 Re: Factory pipe $200 If you still have access to the ski there are two brackets that raise the ebox over the battery that you need for this pipe.



Factory pipe Ebox relocation mount included at 200 dollar price.







