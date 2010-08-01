pxctoday

  Today, 03:07 PM
    MrRogue
    Join Date
    Mar 2002
    Location
    Austin,TX
    3 in 1 Custom Flywheel Puller Kit

    Flywheel Puller
    ALL-IN-ONE Kit
    3-point Universal / Yamaha Puller
    Anything needing a three point puller to remove a flywheel.
    Sea-Doo 785 / 951 Puller
    Kawasaki 900 / 1100
    Steel parts are heat treated:
    Main puller body heat treated after machining Rockwell 60.
    Sea-Doo & Kawasaki Puller material Heat Treated before marching to RHC35.
    Steel Pusher Bolt Heat Treated RHC60.
    Aluminum Handle Hard Anodized black.
    Four lengths of bolts for the 3-point puller.
    Washers / extra set of puller bolt washers.
    Two pedestals that bolt into handle to hold crank assembly while removing flywheel nut, or PTO.
    Tool box with two color foam that will alert you with an open RED area of a component is missing and it out of place.
    PM if interested.
    FlyWheel Puller Kit 500.oo
    Shipping 26.oo FULLY INSURED USPS to your door (inside th USA)
    MADE IN THE USA
    RogueRacing

    MrRogue1@yahoo.com
