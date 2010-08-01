Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 3 in 1 Custom Flywheel Puller Kit #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2002 Location Austin,TX Posts 710 3 in 1 Custom Flywheel Puller Kit Flywheel Puller

ALL-IN-ONE Kit

3-point Universal / Yamaha Puller

Anything needing a three point puller to remove a flywheel.

Sea-Doo 785 / 951 Puller

Kawasaki 900 / 1100

Steel parts are heat treated:

Main puller body heat treated after machining Rockwell 60.

Sea-Doo & Kawasaki Puller material Heat Treated before marching to RHC35.

Steel Pusher Bolt Heat Treated RHC60.

Aluminum Handle Hard Anodized black.

Four lengths of bolts for the 3-point puller.

Washers / extra set of puller bolt washers.

Two pedestals that bolt into handle to hold crank assembly while removing flywheel nut, or PTO.

Tool box with two color foam that will alert you with an open RED area of a component is missing and it out of place.

PM if interested.

FlyWheel Puller Kit 500.oo

Shipping 26.oo FULLY INSURED USPS to your door (inside th USA)

MADE IN THE USA Attached Images IMG_9955.JPG (2.19 MB, 6 views)

IMG_9955.JPG (2.19 MB, 6 views) IMG_9958.JPG (2.20 MB, 5 views)

IMG_9958.JPG (2.20 MB, 5 views) IMG_9957.JPG (2.08 MB, 3 views)

IMG_9957.JPG (2.08 MB, 3 views) IMG_9956.JPG (1.45 MB, 4 views)

IMG_9956.JPG (1.45 MB, 4 views) IMG_9962.JPG (1.78 MB, 3 views)

IMG_9962.JPG (1.78 MB, 3 views) IMG_9961.JPG (1.88 MB, 3 views) RogueRacing



MrRogue1@yahoo.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) stunter08 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules