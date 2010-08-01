|
I dream skis
3 in 1 Custom Flywheel Puller Kit
Flywheel Puller
ALL-IN-ONE Kit
3-point Universal / Yamaha Puller
Anything needing a three point puller to remove a flywheel.
Sea-Doo 785 / 951 Puller
Kawasaki 900 / 1100
Steel parts are heat treated:
Main puller body heat treated after machining Rockwell 60.
Sea-Doo & Kawasaki Puller material Heat Treated before marching to RHC35.
Steel Pusher Bolt Heat Treated RHC60.
Aluminum Handle Hard Anodized black.
Four lengths of bolts for the 3-point puller.
Washers / extra set of puller bolt washers.
Two pedestals that bolt into handle to hold crank assembly while removing flywheel nut, or PTO.
Tool box with two color foam that will alert you with an open RED area of a component is missing and it out of place.
PM if interested.
FlyWheel Puller Kit 500.oo
Shipping 26.oo FULLY INSURED USPS to your door (inside th USA)
MADE IN THE USA
