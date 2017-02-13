pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:22 PM #1
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    8,748

    Spy shot - Kawi parts!

    So I was down in the lab and noticed another bytchin part that I can't wait to get my hands on.

    No details yet but I can guess who is going to be making it.

    A picture is worth 1000 words right..... so here it is.

    (Details to follow)

    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
  2. Yesterday, 10:25 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    50
    Posts
    532

    Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts!

    Nice.
  3. Yesterday, 10:36 PM #3
    hellcat66
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    4500 ft.
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,626

    Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts!

    very nice looking piece..!
  4. Yesterday, 10:41 PM #4
    Pstroud38
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    68

    Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts!

    That's beautiful


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  5. Yesterday, 10:49 PM #5
    Kenny_r
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Nor cal
    Age
    33
    Posts
    51

    Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts!

    That would look great polished
  6. Yesterday, 11:18 PM #6
    Turboedbug
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Graham, washington
    Age
    34
    Posts
    303

    Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts!

    Bad azz!
    86 js550/650 conversion in progress

    300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate

    92 x2
    & a turboed suby swapped vw beetle
