Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Spy shot - Kawi parts! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,748 Spy shot - Kawi parts! So I was down in the lab and noticed another bytchin part that I can't wait to get my hands on.



No details yet but I can guess who is going to be making it.



A picture is worth 1000 words right..... so here it is.



(Details to follow)







Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 532 Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts! Nice. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location 4500 ft. Age 42 Posts 2,626 Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts! very nice looking piece..! #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 68 Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts! That's beautiful





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Nor cal Age 33 Posts 51 Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts! That would look great polished #6 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 34 Posts 303 Re: Spy shot - Kawi parts! Bad azz! 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) Kansan, PhilthyPhil Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules