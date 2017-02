Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: LOOKING A VANE GUIDE 98 SXI PRO( pump) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location JACKSONVILLE NC 28540 Posts 51 LOOKING A VANE GUIDE 98 SXI PRO( pump) Just got a hooker impeller and new bearings only to find my ring has swelled from saltwater. I don't believe on the sxi pro it can be fixed? Anyone have an extra fresh water one? Don't need anything but housing ,have bearings , shaft etc. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

