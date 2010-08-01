Guys,
I need to replace the stock Yuasa YB30cl-B lead acid battery in my 2013 RXP-X.
I can pick up a replacement, (with acid and fully charged), for $109.
But is there a better choice??
What about these Lithium Ion batteries?? Are any of you using them?? They're a bit more money, but weigh quite a bit less than the Yuasa, (4 lbs vs 22 lbs).
AND they claim to last 5Xs-10Xs longer.
My issues are, we go off-shore quite a bit, so the last thing I need are problems out there.
So what do you think??
Lead Acid?
AGM?
Li-ion?