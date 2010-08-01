Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for a new battery for my 2013 RXP-X. Are the Li-ion batteries any good? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2014 Location Mission Viejo CA Age 57 Posts 90 Looking for a new battery for my 2013 RXP-X. Are the Li-ion batteries any good? Guys,



I need to replace the stock Yuasa YB30cl-B lead acid battery in my 2013 RXP-X.



I can pick up a replacement, (with acid and fully charged), for $109.



But is there a better choice??



What about these Lithium Ion batteries?? Are any of you using them?? They're a bit more money, but weigh quite a bit less than the Yuasa, (4 lbs vs 22 lbs).

AND they claim to last 5Xs-10Xs longer.



My issues are, we go off-shore quite a bit, so the last thing I need are problems out there.



So what do you think??



Lead Acid?

AGM?

Li-ion? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Arizona Age 58 Posts 50 Re: Looking for a new battery for my 2013 RXP-X. Are the Li-ion batteries any good? Just ask anyone who had a Samsung Galaxy S7 LOL. Personally, I'd go with AGM Last edited by jjsinaz; Today at 07:28 PM . 1996 GTX 787

1994 GTS 587 (sold) #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Lake havasu Age 24 Posts 90 Re: Looking for a new battery for my 2013 RXP-X. Are the Li-ion batteries any good? http://rivaracing.com/i-22100602-ody...c-battery.html



most reliable.weight savings is not a concern over reliability for recreational riding. The li-ion batterys are still new and have a ways to go. if you research them and how they are supposed to be charged/discharged its much different then what these vehicles demand. I bought one before world finals but returned it after doing more research i wasnt comfortable using it.

