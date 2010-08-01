pxctoday

  Today, 07:12 PM #1
    bri577
    Looking for a new battery for my 2013 RXP-X. Are the Li-ion batteries any good?

    Guys,

    I need to replace the stock Yuasa YB30cl-B lead acid battery in my 2013 RXP-X.

    I can pick up a replacement, (with acid and fully charged), for $109.

    But is there a better choice??

    What about these Lithium Ion batteries?? Are any of you using them?? They're a bit more money, but weigh quite a bit less than the Yuasa, (4 lbs vs 22 lbs).
    AND they claim to last 5Xs-10Xs longer.

    My issues are, we go off-shore quite a bit, so the last thing I need are problems out there.

    So what do you think??

    Lead Acid?
    AGM?
    Li-ion?
  Today, 07:26 PM #2
    jjsinaz
    Re: Looking for a new battery for my 2013 RXP-X. Are the Li-ion batteries any good?

    Just ask anyone who had a Samsung Galaxy S7 LOL. Personally, I'd go with AGM
  Today, 07:32 PM #3
    Sev1n
    Re: Looking for a new battery for my 2013 RXP-X. Are the Li-ion batteries any good?

    http://rivaracing.com/i-22100602-ody...c-battery.html

    most reliable.weight savings is not a concern over reliability for recreational riding. The li-ion batterys are still new and have a ways to go. if you research them and how they are supposed to be charged/discharged its much different then what these vehicles demand. I bought one before world finals but returned it after doing more research i wasnt comfortable using it.
