Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Stand up riders in Sarasota #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 65 Stand up riders in Sarasota Does anyone in Sarasota ride stand ups anymore? I'm moving back in august and want people to go ride with.





Ha, not really man. You'll have the one off kids who got one from their dead uncle or something but there's really only one group of guys. Wade and his crew, runs a shop right across from precision cycle down 301 in those backroads. When I had my 650sx's out most people had never even seen a standup before

