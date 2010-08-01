pxctoday

  Today, 04:59 PM #1
    Pstroud38
    Dec 2016
    Lake Elsinore California
    23
    65

    Stand up riders in Sarasota

    Does anyone in Sarasota ride stand ups anymore? I'm moving back in august and want people to go ride with.


  Today, 06:50 PM #2
    StuRat
    Dec 2014
    Waaaaaaaaa!shington
    27
    155

    Re: Stand up riders in Sarasota

    Ha, not really man. You'll have the one off kids who got one from their dead uncle or something but there's really only one group of guys. Wade and his crew, runs a shop right across from precision cycle down 301 in those backroads. When I had my 650sx's out most people had never even seen a standup before
