Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Yamaha Waveraider #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 5 1995 Yamaha Waveraider Couple questions. What size is the fuel line on the 95 waveraider? Im assuming 1/4th but need to verify that as Im thinking about putting all new fuel line in. Im not even sure what the stock fuel lines in them are. Never really paid attention. It's not the grey tempo lines that need to be replaced due to the insides of them clogging lines/carbs up is it? For any of you that have changed out the fuel line on a 95 Waveraider how many feet will I need? Tried googling to find an answer but couldn't find anything. I already did my other ski (seadoo). Any info would greatly be appreciated. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) bprusty33 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules