Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: WSM piston clearance and port question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location dawsonville, ga Age 50 Posts 284 WSM piston clearance and port question hi…my brother is getting in a wsm .25 over piton kit for 650….what should we tell the engine guy to do with it?



last piston kit we bought was pro x….it had no instructions with it for clearance….so any input on the wsm clearance….plus should we tell him to chamfer the port…top and bottom…or all sides "Let the good times roll" #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2009 Location Oregon Posts 1,252 Re: WSM piston clearance and port question If your machinist is lacking the experience in machining a jet ski engine, find another machinist.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2006 Location Oregon Age 58 Posts 2,705 Re: WSM piston clearance and port question .0045" clearance for stock compression and .005" for premium pump gas compression. Chamfer ports top and bottom. Also check and adjust ring end gap, the RIK ring sets that come with WSM pistons have way too tight end gap for some reason??? Last edited by mcn6; Today at 12:33 PM . Reason: Monday morning...





Home of Newmiller Machine #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2012 Location Litchfield Posts 273 Re: WSM piston clearance and port question What should the ring end gap be? #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location dawsonville, ga Age 50 Posts 284 Re: WSM piston clearance and port question ok…thanks "Let the good times roll" #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location dawsonville, ga Age 50 Posts 284 Re: WSM piston clearance and port question manual for stock ring gap is .2 - .4 ….with service limit at .7



im just going to make sure i have atleast .2 gap….at top-middle-and bottom of bore

