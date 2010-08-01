|
Newby asks: How to run a cooling hose to '90 Yamaha Superjet to run out of water.
New here but not to machinery of all kinds.
Got a 'deal' on an older Super jet with a new motor but no tank. Tank is "being shipped" but want to know where I can hook up a hose for cooling to eventually run it on a stand out of the water?
It's been sitting for a while and will probably have to 'clean/adjust' stuff, but just want to get things arranged before I get to that point, so I don't have to stop and ask questions.
And yes, a manual is in the works too.
BUT, if there is any that can offer a link to a FACTORY SHOP MANUAL for the 1990 SUper Jet, by all means
send my way..
Thanks
