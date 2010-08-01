Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dead starter? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 29 Posts 357 Blog Entries 1 Dead starter? I started messing around with my ski again last night and was eager to hear it run! I hooked up my freshly charged battery and hit the green button...it engaged, but didn't even get one crank out of it. Kept hitting the green button had a few sparks come from some connections where it meets the battery post on the ebox. I pulled the spark plugs and hit the button again and it spun freely, but very slowly. I tried the same scenario on another battery, same result.



I'm curious if my starter is taking a huge draw somewhere? I'm assuming it's not my solenoid if my starter is actually engaging?



The ski in question is my 550/750. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,898 Re: Dead starter? could be one of many things , solenoid corroded , cable from starter dead , bad ground , bendex rusted and not throwing ,you will need do some testing with a multi meter ,run a jump cable direct to starter post from battery and see what happens ! Last edited by hyosung; Today at 11:46 AM .



modded X2 650



modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""



stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""stock looking ZXI 900""SELLING"""Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules