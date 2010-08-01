Thread: Dead starter?

|
Dead starter?
I started messing around with my ski again last night and was eager to hear it run! I hooked up my freshly charged battery and hit the green button...it engaged, but didn't even get one crank out of it. Kept hitting the green button had a few sparks come from some connections where it meets the battery post on the ebox. I pulled the spark plugs and hit the button again and it spun freely, but very slowly. I tried the same scenario on another battery, same result.
I'm curious if my starter is taking a huge draw somewhere? I'm assuming it's not my solenoid if my starter is actually engaging?
The ski in question is my 550/750.
Re: Dead starter?
could be one of many things , solenoid corroded , cable from starter dead , bad ground , bendex rusted and not throwing ,you will need do some testing with a multi meter ,run a jump cable direct to starter post from battery and see what happens !
