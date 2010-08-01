pxctoday

Thread: Dead starter?

  Today, 11:23 AM
    Muffin
    Muffin is online now
    PWCToday Guru Muffin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Manitoba, Canada
    Age
    29
    Posts
    357
    Blog Entries
    1

    Dead starter?

    I started messing around with my ski again last night and was eager to hear it run! I hooked up my freshly charged battery and hit the green button...it engaged, but didn't even get one crank out of it. Kept hitting the green button had a few sparks come from some connections where it meets the battery post on the ebox. I pulled the spark plugs and hit the button again and it spun freely, but very slowly. I tried the same scenario on another battery, same result.

    I'm curious if my starter is taking a huge draw somewhere? I'm assuming it's not my solenoid if my starter is actually engaging?

    The ski in question is my 550/750.
  Today, 11:44 AM
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    7,898

    Re: Dead starter?

    could be one of many things , solenoid corroded , cable from starter dead , bad ground , bendex rusted and not throwing ,you will need do some testing with a multi meter ,run a jump cable direct to starter post from battery and see what happens !
    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
