1992 kawi small pin twin carb w/ 650 coffman exhaust systemm Thanks in advance for any help you can give.



I have a 91 Kawasaki SC with a small pin 750 twin carb with stock carbs and R&D flame arrestors.

Basically the engine is a 92 or 93 small pin twin carb - R&D flame arrestors.



I just picked up a 90 TS 650 with a Coffman exhaust in it.



How much would this do to my ski if I put it in?

Manifold unknown - no name seen as still installed on ski but definitely not stock..

Coffman head pipe.

2 Piece Coffman large Stainless Steel banana pipe with the rubber coupler in the middle / towards the back

Coffman square / rectangular waterbox.



So basically what I want to know is

1 - What would this do to a small pin Kawi 750 twin carb STOCK engine, R&D flame arrestors.

2- Carb wise - jetting and what not

3- Would anything else need to be done to make it right? Like a larger exhaust hose and thru hull fitting over the stock 650?



