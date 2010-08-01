|
|
-
1992 kawi small pin twin carb w/ 650 coffman exhaust systemm
Thanks in advance for any help you can give.
I have a 91 Kawasaki SC with a small pin 750 twin carb with stock carbs and R&D flame arrestors.
Basically the engine is a 92 or 93 small pin twin carb - R&D flame arrestors.
I just picked up a 90 TS 650 with a Coffman exhaust in it.
How much would this do to my ski if I put it in?
Manifold unknown - no name seen as still installed on ski but definitely not stock..
Coffman head pipe.
2 Piece Coffman large Stainless Steel banana pipe with the rubber coupler in the middle / towards the back
Coffman square / rectangular waterbox.
So basically what I want to know is
1 - What would this do to a small pin Kawi 750 twin carb STOCK engine, R&D flame arrestors.
2- Carb wise - jetting and what not
3- Would anything else need to be done to make it right? Like a larger exhaust hose and thru hull fitting over the stock 650?
Thanks again, Scrtch111
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- aggrovated
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules