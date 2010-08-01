Thanks in advance for any help you can give.

I have a 91 Kawasaki SC with a small pin 750 twin carb with stock carbs and R&D flame arrestors.
Basically the engine is a 92 or 93 small pin twin carb - R&D flame arrestors.

I just picked up a 90 TS 650 with a Coffman exhaust in it.

How much would this do to my ski if I put it in?
Manifold unknown - no name seen as still installed on ski but definitely not stock..
Coffman head pipe.
2 Piece Coffman large Stainless Steel banana pipe with the rubber coupler in the middle / towards the back
Coffman square / rectangular waterbox.

So basically what I want to know is
1 - What would this do to a small pin Kawi 750 twin carb STOCK engine, R&D flame arrestors.
2- Carb wise - jetting and what not
3- Would anything else need to be done to make it right? Like a larger exhaust hose and thru hull fitting over the stock 650?

Thanks again, Scrtch111